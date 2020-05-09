Christian Taylor donates Doha World Championships souvenir to Heritage Collection

The 29-year-old, with his fifth round 17.92M jump in Doha, retained his world title for the third time since first winning gold in 2011.

The American's performance at the Khalifa International Stadiumon September 29, 2019, had gained him membership to an exclusive club.

Two-time Olympic and four-time world triple jump champion @Taylored2jump donates Doha World Championships singlet and number to Heritage Collection.



Only 11 other athletes have won four or more outdoor World Championship track and field titles in one individual event. Topped by Sergey Bubka's unmatched six pole vault titles, Taylor joined fellow four-timers Usain Bolt (200M), Michael Johnson (400M), Hicham El Guerrouj (1,500M), Kenenisa Bekele (10,000M), Allen Johnson (110M hurdles), Ezekiel Kemboi (3,000m steeplechase), Ivan Pedroso (long jump), and Lars Riedel (discus throw), and female icons Brittney Reese (long jump) and Valerie Adams (shot put).

This is not for the first time that Taylor is making a gracious donation to the World Athletics Heritage Collection.

In 2018, at the IAAF Doha Diamond League meeting at the same venue of the 2019 World Championships, Taylor became one of the first global champions to support the the then newly established Heritage Collection by donating a bespoke pair of spikes.

