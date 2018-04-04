TCS World 10K shifted to May 27 due to Karnataka polls

All participants registered for the run currently will be automatically registered for the line-up on May 27 across all six categories. For the benefit of the Open 10K runners who have already registered and cannot participate on May 27, there is an option to 'surrender your bib' on the event website. This option is available from April 10 to 18. For more details, please log on to https://tcsworld10k.procamrunning.in..

The Karnataka Assembly elections is confirmed for May 12th across Karnataka, and counting will take place on 15th May. Due to this development, and post discussions with relevant authorities, the race date for #TCSW10K 2018 has been rescheduled to 27th May. pic.twitter.com/uQWKUeak1q — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) April 3, 2018

The registration date for the run has also been extended to allow participants to register given the revised date. The last date to register is April 27 or as soon as running places are filled, whichever is earlier. The registrations began on March 8.

The event also has a couple of runner engagement programmes like priority line-up and all-female pace-setters.

Procam International confirms All-Female Pacer Community

In a bid to recognize the growing female running community in the city, this year, Procam International announced an all-female community of pacers for the Open 10K runners. The 16 female pacers will be split across 8 time slots for the 10KM distance (55 mins to 75 mins; 60 mins to 80 mins; 65 mins to 85 mins; 70 mins to 90 mins, This is an added initiative, for the TCS World 10K's usual reserved quota, for female runners who wish to participate without a timing certificate.

The distance between your dream and reality is called ACTION! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/MelKJXywwZ — TCS World 10K (@TCSWorld10K) April 2, 2018

Priority Line-Up

Confirmed applicants of Open 10K Run category will be eligible for Priority Line-up on race day within the line-up area, based on the finish times mentioned in the timing certificates submitted along with respective application form.

With an estimate of over 25,000 pairs of feet running across the heart of the city, the TCS World 10K is all set to reaffirm its status as the world's premier 10K and the city will be ready to repeat the same feat.

Source: Press release