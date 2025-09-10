IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not In Playing XI? Why Only One Specialist Pacer?– Explained

Team Europe Considered Underdogs At Ryder Cup Despite Strong Experience And Previous Success Rory McIlroy asserts that Team Europe is still seen as underdogs ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Despite a strong team with most members from the previous win, he acknowledges Team USA's home advantage.

Rory McIlroy believes Team Europe remains the underdog for this month's Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black. Despite retaining most of their 2023 winning team, McIlroy feels the home advantage makes Team USA favourites. "I do think we're still underdogs," McIlroy shared on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, highlighting the challenge ahead.

Team Europe, led by Captain Luke Donald, has kept 11 of the 12 golfers from their victorious 2023 squad. The only change is Rasmus Hojgaard replacing his twin brother Nicolai. In 2023, they secured a 16.5-11.5 victory but haven't won an away Ryder Cup since 2012's 'Miracle at Medinah'.

Despite their experience, McIlroy acknowledges the difficulty of winning away matches. He considers an away win one of golf's biggest achievements and says it would make 2025 his career's best year. "It's a really tall task, but not an insurmountable one," he added.

Tommy Fleetwood, fresh from his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx Cup, is gearing up for his second away Ryder Cup after losing in 2021. He hopes that maintaining team continuity will benefit Europe. "To have us all together... hopefully, it will serve as a good thing for us," Fleetwood expressed.

In contrast to Europe's strategy, Team USA captain Keegan Bradley has introduced four rookies into their lineup and retained only three players from their previous defeat in Rome. This fresh approach aims to leverage new talent against Europe's experienced squad.

The Ryder Cup will take place in New York from September 26 to 28. As both teams prepare for this prestigious event, fans eagerly anticipate whether Europe's experience or USA's home advantage will prevail.

McIlroy remains optimistic about Europe's chances but stresses the importance of preparation and planning. "We have to make sure that we're all ready for what lies ahead," he stated confidently.