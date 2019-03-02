Im, Mitchell lead Honda Classic

South Korean golfer Im and American Mitchell are level atop the leaderboard following respective second rounds of 64 and 66 on Friday.

Im, who has just two Web.com Tour wins to his name, moved to six under through 36 holes thanks to seven birdies in Florida.

Mitchell – seeking his maiden PGA Tour victory – almost finished blemish-free before a bogey on the par-three 17th hole dropped him to four under for the day.

Lucas Glover posted a one-under-par 69 to be a stroke back heading into the weekend, while Freddie Jacobson (67), Adam Svensson (64), Lee Kyoung-Hoon (69), Sung Kang (68), Danny Lee (67), Ryan Armour (68), Brooks Koepka (69), Wyndham Clark (67) and Adam Schenk (69) are a shot behind.

Koepka flirted with the cut line at one point after a double-bogey on the par-three fifth hole put him even for the day until he rebounded on the back nine.

His putting helped him climb up the leaderboard and into a share of fourth position. Koepka had not missed a putt within eight feet all week, but could not sink a short putt on the 18th hole to move into third place.

Sergio Garcia's second-round 70 saw him tied for 13th, alongside overnight leader Jhonattan Vegas (73) – who dropped down the standings after two double-bogeys and two bogeys stained his scorecard.

Rickie Fowler's 72 saw the American fall five shots off the pace, while Drew Nesbitt barely made the cut and he used a shirtless par shot to do so.

A shirtless @DrewNezbitt made par from the water. Whatever it takes to make the cut @TheHondaClassic. pic.twitter.com/EKJV818WLF — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2019

Two holes later, Canadian Nesbitt's shot skipped over the water for back-to-back 71s.

It's been quite the day for @DrewNezbitt. He did THIS two holes later. pic.twitter.com/WQG5rCjq1f — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 1, 2019

Defending champion Justin Thomas (74) was dealing with a "dead arm" through his round. He finished right on the cutline with Nesbitt in a sizable tie for 67th place.