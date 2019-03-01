English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Jhonattan Vegas opens up two-shot lead at Honda Classic

By Opta
Jhonattan Vegas produced a bogey-free opening round to take a two-shot lead at the Honda Classic
Jhonattan Vegas produced a bogey-free opening round to take a two-shot lead at the Honda Classic

Florida, March 1: Jhonattan Vegas produced a bogey-free opening round to take a two-shot lead at the Honda Classic on Thursday (February 28).

Vegas fired a six-under 64 at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Not even the famed Bear Trap could slow down the Venezuelan, who went one under through the the 15th, 16th and 17th holes.

"(Any) time you can come around this place and not make a bogey it's pretty good," Vegas said after his round.

Four men finished the day in a tie for second place as Zach Johnson, Ernie Els, Ben Silverman and Lucas Glover all shot four-under 66s.

Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Billy Horschel are part of a 14-man group in a tie for sixth at three under.

Fowler, the 2017 champion, had to fight back from a triple-bogey at the sixth to get back to red numbers.

Meanwhile, defending champion Justin Thomas is at two under, Ryan Palmer is at even par and Alex Noren had a rough day, shooting a seven-over 77.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 1, 2019, 6:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue