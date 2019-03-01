Jhonattan Vegas opens up two-shot lead at Honda Classic

Vegas fired a six-under 64 at the PGA National Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Not even the famed Bear Trap could slow down the Venezuelan, who went one under through the the 15th, 16th and 17th holes.

"(Any) time you can come around this place and not make a bogey it's pretty good," Vegas said after his round.

Four men finished the day in a tie for second place as Zach Johnson, Ernie Els, Ben Silverman and Lucas Glover all shot four-under 66s.

Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Sergio Garcia and Billy Horschel are part of a 14-man group in a tie for sixth at three under.

Fowler, the 2017 champion, had to fight back from a triple-bogey at the sixth to get back to red numbers.

Meanwhile, defending champion Justin Thomas is at two under, Ryan Palmer is at even par and Alex Noren had a rough day, shooting a seven-over 77.