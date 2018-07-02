The king is here – NBA world reacts to LeBron joining Lakers

It was announced on Sunday that James had agreed to a four-year, $154 million contract with the Lakers.

A three-time NBA champion, James, 33, will join the Lakers after four seasons back with the Cleveland Cavaliers – the team he won the championship with in 2016.

That James decided to head to Los Angeles came as no surprise to Ball, who is coming off his first season in the NBA.

"Y’all really thought he was gonna pass up the greatest city in the world... #TheKingIsHere," he wrote on Twitter.

Ball was one of several Lakers players to react to James' signing.

Meanwhile, Lakers greats Bryant and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also welcomed the arrival of James.

Source: OPTA