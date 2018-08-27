DeChambeau claims FedEx Cup opener at Northern Trust

American DeChambeau won the first of four FedEx Cup events following his two-under-par 69 in New Jersey on Sunday (August 26).

DeChambeau earned his third PGA Tour victory as he finished 18 under, ahead of Tony Finau (68) at Ridgewood Country Club.

After a third-round 63, DeChambeau entered the final day firmly in control and his lead climbed to six shots early before Aaron Wise cut it down to two.

But DeChambeau (3,617) bounced back to earn his second win of the season, and first FedEx Cup play-off win as he replaced world number one Dustin Johnson atop the standings by 648 points.

DeChambeau finished the 2018 United States Ryder Cup standings ranked ninth, one off the automatic qualifiers. With Sunday's win, he almost certainly became an automatic pick for captain Jim Furyk.

Billy Horschel (68) and Australian Cameron Smith (69) finished tied for third at 13 under.

Regaining his form two weeks ago with a third-place finish at the US PGA Championship, Adam Scott (69) continued his fine play as he ended the tournament six shots off the pace.

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Justin Thomas carded a three-under-par 68 to finish in share of eighth position alongside Brooks Koepka (69) and Patrick Cantlay (69).

Thomas dropped down to third in the FedEx Cup standings, 663 points behind DeChambeau as three-time major champion Koepka slipped to fifth after Finau jumped up to fourth heading into the second play-off event, which will see the field reduced from 125 players to 100.

Johnson's 68, which included four birdies and a bogey, saw the American star rise nine positions into a tie for 11th spot at 10 under.

American great Tiger Woods shot a one-under 70 to be four under at the end of The Northern Trust.

The 14-time major champion made just nine birdies this week, but finally found fairways more consistently.

Woods (1,212) is in the top 25 ahead of the Dell Technologies Championship.