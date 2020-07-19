English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

The Open For The Ages: Nicklaus holds off Woods for glory at St Andrews

By Rob Lancaster
nicklaus_cropped

St. Andrews, July 19: Jack Nicklaus finished just ahead of Tiger Woods to be crowned The Open For The Ages champion in a dramatic conclusion at St Andrews.

With the coronavirus outbreak having led to the cancellation of this year's Open, organisers created a celebratory edition involving some of the sport's greatest names, with archive footage used to recreate the action.

The winner was worked out through the combination of a fan vote and a data model that utilised career statistics and historical Open data.

Legendary duo Nicklaus and Woods were tied at the summit of the leaderboard on 12 under heading into the last day – and the pair did not disappoint in a thrilling final round.

After top spot had changed hands across an entertaining day, the crucial moment came on the penultimate hole when Woods – who has claimed two of his three Open victories at the St Andrews course – bogeyed.

Nicklaus, an 18-time major winner, had seen a birdie putt at the 17th drift narrowly wide but a par at the last was enough, the American completing a blemish-free 68 to win by a solitary shot from his compatriot.

Seve Ballesteros finished up in third on 15 under par, two clear of Tom Watson and Nick Faldo.

The 149th edition of the Championship had been scheduled to take place this week, but Royal St George's must wait another year due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

St Andrews will next host the tournament in July 2022, as it celebrates its 150th edition.

More EUROPEAN TOUR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: BOU 0 - 1 SOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 20:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue