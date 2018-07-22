The Open: Spieth puts himself in contention as Woods hot on his heels

Shubhankar gives himself a birthday present by making cut at The Open | Golf: Steady start for Kisner as Woods endures mixed day at Carnoustie

The defending champion who did not garner as much attention as Woods, put himself in contention for the Claret Jug. The 24-year-old carded a sensational 65 to set himself up for a fourth major title in as many years. The American was joint on top of the leaderboard with compatriot Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Woods set cheers across the course as he turned out a brilliant round of 66. Woods finished the round four-shots behind at five-under, ensuring that the final round is a cracker of a contest. Spieth bids to become the first man to retain the Claret Jug since 2008.

Woods, who shot his lowest round at a major since 2011 finished the day alongside Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood. 29-year-old McIlroy, who is bidding for his first major title since winning the 2018 PGA Championship, put himself in contention with a successive round of 69.

Shubhankar cards second straight even-par 71

Meanwhile, Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a second straight even-par 71 to lie in 56th place following the penultimate round.

Sharma, a two-time Asian Tour winner, became the youngest Indian to make the halfway cut in a Major championship, just one day before turning 22. He described making his first Major cut in his Open debut as 'The best birthday gift ever’ for himself.

“This is the best birthday present for myself, playing in The Open and making the cut. The weather was perfect today too. This is the best way I could’ve spent my birthday. I received a lot of well wishes and I am really happy to receive all the support that I’ve got,” said Sharma in an Asian Tour release.

Starting the round eight shots off the pace, Sharma traded three birdies against three bogeys to trail leaders Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele by 11 shots on two-over-par 215 total in the world’s oldest Major championship.

“It was a great day. I would like to have played better than I did but I am very happy that I am playing the round today. I did my best yesterday to try and make it to the weekend. I thought I played pretty well. I just didn’t make enough putts.

“I couldn’t capitalize on the birdie on second but that’s golf. I am happy with the way that I am playing. My hitting was much better than the previous days. I will go try and get my putter going later and then just relax and look forward to dinner tonight,” added the amiable Sharma.

