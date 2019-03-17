English

Jon Rahm roars into Players Championship lead

By Opta
Jon Rahm earned a one-shot lead at the Players Championship in Florida
Florida, March 17: Jon Rahm's blistering eight-under 64 saw him overtake Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood to lead the Players Championship by one stroke going into the final round.

The Spaniard had entered the third round five shots back from the co-leaders, but seven birdies and an eagle, with just one bogey across 18 holes, saw him reach 15 under for the PGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass.

"It was one of those days," he said.

"Really, really confident with my irons, you know, every time I stepped up, I thought … I was going to hit a good shot."

Rahm will be going for his third career win on the PGA Tour on Sunday (March 17).

Trailing the 24-year-old are European Ryder Cup team-mates McIlroy and Fleetwood, who finished at 14 under for the tournament after both men shot two-under 70s on Saturday (March 16).

Australian Jason Day is a further two shots back, as he sits in outright fourth place at 12 under. Abraham Ancer of Italy is alone in fifth at 11 under.

Tiger Woods endured another up-and-down day, as he shot an even-par 72, despite making three birdies on his back nine. His three bogeys on the way out put him in a hole, and he now sits at three under in a share of 43rd.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 17, 2019, 5:30 [IST]
