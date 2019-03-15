English

Fleetwood, Bradley share lead at The Players Championship

By Opta
Keegan Bradley shared a one-stroke lead with Tommy Fleetwood in the opening round of The Players Championship

Florida, March 15: Keegan Bradley and Tommy Fleetwood shared a one-stroke lead as the opening round of The Players Championship was suspended due to darkness.

Bradley, who has never won at TPC Sawgrass, and Fleetwood – yet to win on the PGA Tour – shot seven-under 65s to take control of the star-studded field.

American Bradley started on the back nine and made an eagle and four birdies, to go with a bogey, before steadying around the turn.

He caught up to clubhouse leader Fleetwood, who enjoyed an early tee time and a very clean round.

Fleetwood finished with seven birdies, including three consecutive beginning at the seventh.

"I just started picking a few shots up and then you get on a run like seven, eight, nine and it feels great after that," he said after his round.

The two leaders, however, will have quite the competition as they get ready for a weekend at TPC Sawgrass.

Byeong Hun An and Brian Harman are one stroke back at six under. Rory McIlroy, Vaughn Taylor and Ryan Moore are all tied for fifth place a shot further back, while Kyle Stanley and Kevin Kisner are part of a tie for eighth at four under.

Spanish duo Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia are both tied for 13th at three under. Tiger Woods and Webb Simpson – the 2018 champion – are at two under.

There were plenty of highlights including an albatross from Harris English, who is also tied for 35th, and a hole-in-one by Moore.

Moore's feat at the par-three 17th is the ninth in tournament history, and the first since Garcia's in 2017.

Anirban Lahiri was the only player unable to finish their round, getting to two under through 17 when play was suspended.

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 6:10 [IST]
