The World Games 2022: List of Indian participants, events, medal winners & live streaming info

By

A total of 14 members will represent India at the World Games 2022, which is scheduled to be held from July 7 to July 17 in Birmingham, USA. The 11th edition of the World Games will feature 30 official sports in 54 disciplines that will be contested at 30 venues across the Birmingham area.

Indian contigent that includes 24-time world champion Pankaj Advani will take part in 7 sports. While Advani will compete in the Billiards, archery quartet of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar will represent the country in compound event.

India will also have representatives in sumo, wushu, dancesport, powerlifting, three performers in multiple roller sports events in the upcoming edition of the World Games.

The World Games is organized for individuals or teams and the sport or discipline that was not held at the Olympic Games. India have participated at the World Games since it's inception in 1981 and have clinched 4 medals at the games so far - 1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze.

Here is a look at the Indian participants with their event dates and medal winners at World Games 2022, and the previous winners at the World Games:

India at the World Games 2022

Athlete Sport/Discipline Category
Aman Saini Archery Compound Men’s
Abhishek Verma Archery Compound Men’s
Avneet Kaur Archery Compound Women’s
Musan Kirar Archery Compound Women’s
Pankaj Advani Billiards Snooker 15-Reds Men
Chitra Magimaraj Billiards Pool 9-Ball Women
TBC Dancesports Couple Rock 'n’ Roll
Sahil Mahesh Utekar Powerlifting Lightweight Men
Aarathy Kasturiraj Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track Elimination 15.000m Women
Point Race 10.000m Women
Point Elimination 10.000m Women
Dhanush Babu Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track Sprint 1 Lap Men
Sprint 100m Men
Sprint 1.000m Men
Sprint 500m Men
Time trial 200m Men
Varsha Sriramakrishna Puranik Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track Sprint 1 Lap Women
Sprint 100m Women
Sprint 1.000m Women
Sprint 500m Women
Time trial 200m Women
Samruddhi Bhosale Sumo Lightweight Women
Sanma Brahma Wushu Taijiquan, Taijijian All-round Men
Indian Medallists at The World Games

Athlete Sport/Discipline Event Medal Year
Prakash Padukone Badminton Men’s Singles Bronze 1981
Sumita Laha Powerlifting Women’s Heavyweight Silver 1989
Rekha Mal Powerlifting Women’s Lightweight Bronze 1989
Aditya Mehta Snooker Men’s Singles Gold 2013
Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha Vennam Archery Mixed Team - Compound Bronze 2022
The World Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Info

The World Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Info

No channel will telecast the games in India. But sports fans can live stream the event via Olympic channel YouTube Channel.

