The World Games 2022: List of Indian participants, events, medal winners & live streaming info

Indian contigent that includes 24-time world champion Pankaj Advani will take part in 7 sports. While Advani will compete in the Billiards, archery quartet of Aman Saini, Abhishek Verma, Avneet Kaur and Muskan Kirar will represent the country in compound event.

India will also have representatives in sumo, wushu, dancesport, powerlifting, three performers in multiple roller sports events in the upcoming edition of the World Games.

The World Games is organized for individuals or teams and the sport or discipline that was not held at the Olympic Games. India have participated at the World Games since it's inception in 1981 and have clinched 4 medals at the games so far - 1 gold, 1 silver and two bronze.

Here is a look at the Indian participants with their event dates and medal winners at World Games 2022, and the previous winners at the World Games:

India at the World Games 2022 Athlete Sport/Discipline Category Aman Saini Archery Compound Men’s Abhishek Verma Archery Compound Men’s Avneet Kaur Archery Compound Women’s Musan Kirar Archery Compound Women’s Pankaj Advani Billiards Snooker 15-Reds Men Chitra Magimaraj Billiards Pool 9-Ball Women TBC Dancesports Couple Rock 'n’ Roll Sahil Mahesh Utekar Powerlifting Lightweight Men Aarathy Kasturiraj Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track Elimination 15.000m Women Point Race 10.000m Women Point Elimination 10.000m Women Dhanush Babu Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track Sprint 1 Lap Men Sprint 100m Men Sprint 1.000m Men Sprint 500m Men Time trial 200m Men Varsha Sriramakrishna Puranik Roller Sports – Speed Skating Road & Track Sprint 1 Lap Women Sprint 100m Women Sprint 1.000m Women Sprint 500m Women Time trial 200m Women Samruddhi Bhosale Sumo Lightweight Women Sanma Brahma Wushu Taijiquan, Taijijian All-round Men Indian Medallists at The World Games Athlete Sport/Discipline Event Medal Year Prakash Padukone Badminton Men’s Singles Bronze 1981 Sumita Laha Powerlifting Women’s Heavyweight Silver 1989 Rekha Mal Powerlifting Women’s Lightweight Bronze 1989 Aditya Mehta Snooker Men’s Singles Gold 2013 Abhishek Verma & Jyothi Surekha Vennam Archery Mixed Team - Compound Bronze 2022 The World Games 2022 Telecast & Live Streaming Info No channel will telecast the games in India. But sports fans can live stream the event via Olympic channel YouTube Channel.