Garcia's Ryder Cup spot not guaranteed - Bjorn

Posted By: OPTA
Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia faces an anxious wait to find out if he will represent Europe at this year's Ryder Cup.

London, August 29: Sergio Garcia has been given no assurances by Europe's Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn that he will be on his team as a wildcard pick.

Garcia failed to make the cut in any of this year's four majors and his poor form has left him way out of contention to be automatically selected.

However, having previously featured in eight Ryder Cups, Garcia's experience could be a factor when Bjorn comes to decide his four captain's selections for Le Golf National.

Bjorn admits Garcia's track record in the event means he is in his thinking, but there is no guarantee the Spaniard will be chosen.

"Certain players bring certain things to a certain environment and with Sergio you have to take into consideration what he is as a human being and what he brings to a team," Bjorn told Sky Sports.

"If that's enough for him to be in this team - which is going to be a very strong European Ryder Cup team - time will tell when we go through all those discussions.

"I've made no promises to Sergio and I won't disregard him, that's for sure. What he has done in the past and what he brings to a European Ryder Cup team is strong, but you've also got to be able to play the golf on the golf course.

"There are 10 or 15 things that come into consideration. With him, he falls into the same rules as everyone else and we'll see what decision we make."

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, 2:10 [IST]
