Thomas & Froome skip Vuelta, named in Tour of Britain squad

Thomas claimed his maiden Grand Tour title on the Champs-Elysees after fending off the challenge of team-mate Froome and rival Tom Dumoulin.

After impressive stage wins in the Alps, Thomas held his lead through the final week of the Tour and finished with an advantage of one minute and 51 seconds.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed a well-earned break since, but he will be back in the peloton when the Tour of Britain begins in Newport on September 2.

With the Vuelta beginning on August 25 that means Thomas will not look to match Froome's 2017 Tour-Vuelta double, but he says racing on British roads was always a priority.

"As soon as I'd finished the Tour I knew I wanted to ride the Tour of Britain and race on home roads," said Thomas.

"It starts in Wales which will be special, and then I get to go and race across the whole of the UK. I can't wait.

"I want to go to the race in the shape to compete and enjoy it. We'll have to see how the next few weeks go but I'm looking forward to it and I know we will have a strong team there."

Sky's full line-up has yet to be confirmed, however Thomas will be joined by Froome and Wout Poels for the eight-stage race that concludes in London.

"It's been a long time since I've raced the Tour of Britain," said Froome. "The Vuelta a Espana has always been such a big goal and sadly coincided with the Tour of Britain, but not doing La Vuelta this year gives me the chance to come back to the UK and race on what looks like a great parcours.

"I'm really looking forward to riding. I always remember there being a great atmosphere at the Tour of Britain and the race has only got bigger over the years. I'm really looking forward to coming back."