Thompson sets NBA record, knocks down 14 three-pointers

Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson
Los Angeles, October 30: Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson set an NBA record on Monday (October 29).

Thompson knocked down his league-record 14th three-pointer in the third quarter of Golden State's matchup with the Chicago Bulls.

His team-mate Stephen Curry held the previous record of 13.

The 28-year-old sharpshooter connected on 10 triples in the first half before adding four more in the third quarter.

He tallied 52 points in 26 minutes on the floor before he was removed with his team leading 113-72 and a little more than 16 minutes remaining in the game.

Thompson had struggled this season before the matchup in Chicago. He entered the game averaging 15.1 points in seven games while shooting just 13.9 per cent from three-point range.

Thompson finished the Warriors' 149-124 victory with 52 points and five rebounds. It was Thompson's third career 50-point game.

Golden State led the Bulls 92-50 at the end of the second quarter, the fourth largest half-time advantage since 1954-55.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 8:20 [IST]
