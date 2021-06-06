English
Thompson storms into lead at U.S. Women's Open ahead of teenager Saso

By Ben Somerford

San Francisco, June 6: Lexi Thompson soared into the outright lead at the U.S. Women's Open Championship with a five-under 66 to hold a one-stroke lead over Yuka Saso after the third round on Saturday (June 5).

Thompson had a bogey free round, birdieing five holes after beginning the third round in equal sixth at the Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The 26-year-old American, currently ranked ninth in the world, has one major to her name, the 2014 ANA Inspiration, having been a U.S. Open runner-up in 2019.

Filipino teenager Saso had carded a four-under 67 on Friday to take the lead but only managed an even third round to slip from top spot.

The 19-year-old birdied the first hole on Saturday but had four bogeys, stalling her progress and allowing Thompson to move ahead of her.

Amateur Megha Ganne remains in contention four shots off the pace, at three-under despite a one-over 72 on Saturday.

Ganne is equal third with Korean Jeongeun Lee, with China's Shanshan Feng behind them in fourth on two-under.

Read more about: golf lpga tour review
Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2021

