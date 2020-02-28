English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former Olympic champion Sun Yang handed eight-year ban for anti-doping breach

By Tom Webber
Former Olympic champion Sun Yang handed eight-year ban for anti-doping breach

Beijing, Feb 28: Three-time Olympic champion swimmer Sun Yang has been given an eight-year ban for breaching anti-doping regulations.

The sanction was handed down on Friday (February 28) after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) appeal against the decision from FINA, the international swimming federation, to clear Sun of wrongdoing over allegations stemming from a visit to his home by out-of-competition testers in September 2018.

CAS determined the 28-year-old violated rules relating to "tampering with any part of doping control" and imposed the maximum sentence requested by WADA.

More SWIMMING News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: swimming olympics doping
Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue