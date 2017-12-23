Tiger Woods parts with swing coach

LA, December 23: Tiger Woods is parting ways with swing coach Chris Como, as the 14-time major winner and former world number one continues a comeback from his most recent back operation.

"Since my fusion surgery, I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing," Woods said in a statement posted on his Twitter account on Friday.

"I've done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it's best for me to continue to do this on my own. I'm grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him."

Woods' previous swing coaches are Butch Harmon, with whom he won eight majors, Hank Haney (six majors) and Sean Foley.

Woods completed an encouraging outing at the Hero World Challenge, where he showed flashes of his old playing style tinged with rustiness around the greens.

Source: OPTA