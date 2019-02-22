English

Woods to skip Honda Classic, play Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Opta
Tiger Woods

New York, February 22: Tiger Woods has confirmed he will skip next week's Honda Classic before playing in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship in March.

The 14-time major winner is having to manage his playing time amid a busy schedule, with the 43-year-old now more selective than ever following his injury problems.

Woods has completed two tournaments this season, finishing tied-20th in the Farmers Insurance Open and tied-15th in the Genesis Open.

He tees off in the World Golf Championship in Mexico on Thursday alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer.

Woods finished joint-fifth in the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational, sparking optimism just weeks ahead of the Masters, where he placed in a tie for 32nd.

After this week in Mexico, Woods has six weeks before returning to Augusta. He said on Wednesday that he is determined not to flood his schedule prior to the year's first major.

"From here on out, it's very complicated,'' he said.

"That's what I'm trying to figure out; how much to play, how much is too much, how much is not enough, and at the end of the day being race-ready enough for April and making sure I get enough competitive rounds."

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
