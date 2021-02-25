Tiger Woods in hospital: He's not superman, golf is not even on the map says McIlroy

The 15-time major champion was involved in a single-vehicle incident that saw his car roll "several hundred feet", according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD).

The LASD said Woods was "very fortunate" to survive, although a long surgical procedure was required on his lower right leg and ankle.

Woods' team later announced the superstar golfer was "awake, responsive and recovering" following surgery as tributes poured in from around the sporting world.

The 45-year-old's PGA Tour rivals were prominent among them and McIlroy, a four-time major winner, joined the throng on Wednesday.

But discussion of how Woods, already recovering from a fifth back operation, might return to the Tour was not of immediate concern to McIlroy.

"He's not Superman," he said. "He's a human being, at the end of the day, and he's already been through so much.

Thankful and hopeful. From The Concession, players reflect on the news of Tiger Woods' car accident. pic.twitter.com/ojXeySq72R — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 24, 2021

"At this stage, everyone should just be grateful that he's here, that he's alive, that his kids haven't lost their dad. That's the most important thing.

"Golf is so far from the equation right now. It's not even on the map at this point.

"I think we're all sort of heading towards that day that Tiger wasn't going to be a part of the game. I'm not saying that that was soon.

"Before this accident, he was rehabbing a back injury and hopefully going to come back and play this year.

"Hopefully he comes back and is able to play, but if he's not, I think he’ll still be a part of the game in some way, whether it's obviously his design business and his foundation and hosting golf tournaments.

"It might be the end of seeing the genius at work with a club in his hand, but there's still a lot of other ways that he can affect the game in a great way."

In a Twitter post, world number one and reigning Masters champion Dustin Johnson was more open in suggesting another remarkable Tiger comeback.

Hate to see the news about Tiger. Wishing him a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback. If anyone can do it, it's TW. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) February 24, 2021

Pointing to Ben Hogan, a great of the 1940s and 1950s who survived his own near-fatal car crash, Johnson wrote: "Hate to see the news about Tiger.

"Wishing him a quick recovery and a Ben Hogan style comeback. If anyone can do it, it's TW."