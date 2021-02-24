English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods taken to hospital after vehicle collision

By Patric Ridge

Los Angeles, February 24: Tiger Woods has been taken to hospital with injuries sustained in a vehicle collision on Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Woods is said to have been the sole occupant of a vehicle which rolled over on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

A statement released on the department's official Twitter account added that the vehicle was a "wreck".

Hydraulic rescue tools had to be utilised by firefighters to extricate Woods from the vehicle. He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said, according to Golf Digest: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

More TIGER WOODS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LEE 3 - 0 SOU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 1:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 24, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More