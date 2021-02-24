BREAKING NEWS: Tiger Woods taken to hospital after vehicle collision

Woods is said to have been the sole occupant of a vehicle which rolled over on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

A statement released on the department's official Twitter account added that the vehicle was a "wreck".

Hydraulic rescue tools had to be utilised by firefighters to extricate Woods from the vehicle. He was transported via ambulance to a local hospital.

Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said, according to Golf Digest: "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."