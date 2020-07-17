English
Tiger Woods felt 'nervousness and anxiousness' on return

By Dejan Kalinic

Dublin (USA), July 17: Tiger Woods admitted to feeling "nervousness and anxiousness" on his return at the Memorial Tournament on Thursday (July 16).

Playing for the first time since February, Woods carded a one-under 71 at Muirfield Village to be tied for 18th and five shots behind leader Tony Finau.

The 15-time major champion said he felt the nerves on his return to the PGA Tour.

"I was certainly feeling the edginess and nervousness and anxiousness of playing, and getting out there and feeling something I hadn't felt in a while," Woods told a news conference.

"It felt good."

Woods made four birdies and three bogeys during his round, admitting to being "a little bit rusty".

The 44-year-old lamented his inability to take his chances at a tournament he has won a record five times.

"It's been a while since I've played. Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early," Woods said.

"I just didn't make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn't make much."

He added: "I was very pleased the way I drove it, my feel for my irons. I just didn't quite hit the putts hard enough. Most of my putts were dying, didn't quite have enough oomph to it."

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 6:40 [IST]
