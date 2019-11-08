English
Tiger Woods picks himself to play at Presidents Cup

By Dejan Kalinic
Tiger Woods

New York, November 8: Tiger Woods has unsurprisingly selected himself for the United States with one of his captain's picks for next month's Presidents Cup.

The 15-time major champion revealed his selections on Thursday (November 7), choosing himself with one of his four picks for the event in Melbourne starting December 12.

Woods showed he was in decent form by winning the Zozo Championship in Japan last month.

The American's win was his 82nd on the PGA Tour as he equalled Sam Snead's record and added to his Masters success in 2019.

Niemann gets Presidents Cup spot as Els names captain's picks

Woods also picked Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland for the event, which USA have won over the International team the past seven times.

"As captain, I'm going to choose Tiger Woods as the last player on the team," he said during his announcement.

"He's made nine Cups, he's played in Australia twice in the Presidents Cup so this will be his third appearance there as a player."

"I find it interesting I'm talking in the third person," a laughing Woods added.

It means the star-studded USA team are without the likes of Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler for the tournament.

USA: Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods.

Story first published: Friday, November 8, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
