Tiger Woods to skip Wells Fargo Championship

By
Tiger Woods
Masters champion Tiger Woods did not commit to playing in the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

Charlotte, April 27: Tiger Woods' next tournament will not be the Wells Fargo Championship as expected, organisers have confirmed.

The 43-year-old won the Masters earlier this month, ending an 11-year wait for a major title, and many fans have been eagerly awaiting announcement of his next appearance.

But a week out from Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow, Woods did not commit to playing before the 17:00 local time deadline.

"Unfortunately, Tiger Woods is not going to come this year," tournament director Gary Sobba told WFNZ sports radio in Charlotte.

"But we still have a loaded and deep field from the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy."

Woods' absence would suggest he will next appear at the U.S. Open in mid-May.

He has not historically played tournaments the week before a major, seemingly ruling out entry to the Byron Nelson in Dallas.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 27, 2019, 3:30 [IST]
