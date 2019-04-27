Tiger Woods to skip Wells Fargo Championship

The 43-year-old won the Masters earlier this month, ending an 11-year wait for a major title, and many fans have been eagerly awaiting announcement of his next appearance.

But a week out from Wells Fargo at Quail Hollow, Woods did not commit to playing before the 17:00 local time deadline.

"Unfortunately, Tiger Woods is not going to come this year," tournament director Gary Sobba told WFNZ sports radio in Charlotte.

"But we still have a loaded and deep field from the likes of Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy."

Woods' absence would suggest he will next appear at the U.S. Open in mid-May.

He has not historically played tournaments the week before a major, seemingly ruling out entry to the Byron Nelson in Dallas.