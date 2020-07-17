English
Tiger makes solid start, Finau leads Memorial Tournament

By Dejan Kalinic
Tiger Woods made birdies on two of his first three holes before dropping shots at the sixth and eighth
Dublin (USA), July 17: Tiger Woods carded a one-under 71 on his return as Tony Finau grabbed the lead after the first round of the Memorial Tournament.

In action for the first time since February, Woods made a decent start at Muirfield Village on Thursday (July 16), mixing four birdies with three bogeys in Dublin, Ohio.

Woods, a five-time winner of the tournament, made birdies on two of his first three holes before dropping shots at the sixth and eighth.

The 15-time major champion produced a wonderful approach shot to birdie the 15th, only to give that up at the next, but Woods made a 14-footer for birdie on the last.

Finau also endured a rollercoaster round, but nine birdies and three bogeys helped the American card a 66 to take the outright lead.

Ryan Palmer sits solo second thanks to a five-under 67, while Brendan Steele and Gary Woodland are a shot further back.

Jon Rahm, Charles Howell III and Lucas Glover carded 69s to be tied for fifth.

The congestion follows with a group of 10 players opening with two-under 70s, with world number one Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth among them.

Starting on the back nine, Spieth made an eagle at the par-five 11th before a double bogey followed at the 12th, but he steadied to shoot a 70.

Joining McIlroy and Spieth in a tie for eighth are defending champion Patrick Cantlay, Luke List, Mark Hubbard, Ryan Moore, Max Homa, Patrick Rodgers, Jimmy Walker and Harris English.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, meanwhile, endured major struggles.

Johnson had four bogeys, two double bogeys and a triple bogey in his eight-over 80, while Fowler carded an 81 that included seven bogeys and a triple.

Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 5:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020

