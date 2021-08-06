Tokyo 2020: India's Aditi Ashok sole second, raises hopes of a medal as storm threatens golf final round

Going into the final round, the 23-year-old is now just three shots behind leader Nelly Korda of the USA, who carded two-under-par 69 for the day and is 15-under after three holes.

There is a four-way tie for the third spot in the crowded leaderboard with New Zealand's Lydia Ko, Australia's Hanah Green, Denmark's Emily Christine Pedersen and Japan's Mone Inami all at 10-under.

After impressive rounds of 67, 66 and 68, Aditi is 12-under-par and has raised visions of a maiden medal for India in golf at Olympics.

@aditigolf betters her performance from the first two rounds and goes one up to rank second in women's individual stroke play as compared to a tied-second position from yesterday!

The #IND golfer stays in medal contention for three days straight!



#Tokyo2020 | #Golf

Unlike other golf tournaments, at Tokyo 2020, the 60-player field will play 18 holes each day with no half-way hut applied, with all the golfers getting to play 72 holes.

The weather forecast for the weekend suggests it may be a struggle to fit in a fourth round, with storms expected to brush the east coast of Japan.

There is a threat of tropical storm though for the final round, which could see day four being pushed to Sunday (August 8) if weather is too bad.

As of now, an early start has been scheduled for Saturday (August 7), with the first groups out at 6.30 am local time (3am IST).

Aditi, Korda and Ko will be the last trio out starting from the first, weather permitting, at 8.18am (4.48am IST).

The sport had made its debut in Olympics five years back at Rio where the Bengalu-based golfer, who has now made 18 Major appearances, attracted global attention with back-to-back 68's in the first two rounds.

But then, Aditi slipped off to finish tied 41st. However, this time Aditi is determined to make amends and for that she is banking on her experience.

The weather forecast simply cannot play any part in how @aditigolf prepares for tomorrow. She will see this as a 72-hole event, no matter what the predictions are.



And the way she has played so far, she would consider it an opportunity lost if the 4th round is indeed washed out. pic.twitter.com/KNqnl6m4kr — Joy Chakravarty (@TheJoyofGolf) August 6, 2021

"At Rio 2016, I had just finished my high school exams and then I was at the Olympics quickly in two months time. But this time, I think definitely a lot more experience, just playing on the LPGA the last five years makes you way better as a player than I was at Rio.

"And I think the Olympic experience was, I didn't finish as well as I wanted to last time, but just seeing the effect that it had on golf in India was inspiring and that's kind of what motivated me for this one as well," Aditi added.

The other Indian in the fray -- Diksha Dagar -- carded a one-over 72 and is tied 51st.

Diksha, who earned a last-minute entry to Tokyo 2020, following the withdrawal of South Africa's Paua Reto) had a dismal 76 on the opening day.

But showed some signs of improvement with back-to-back rounds of one-over 72, though she still needs a lot of catching up to do with.