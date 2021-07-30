Tokyo 2020: Archer Deepika Kumari bows out after quarter-final loss to top seed An San

San defeated world number one Deepika in an absolutely dominating fashion 6-0 to march into the semi-finals, where she will face USA's Mackenzie Brown.

The 20-year-old San is aiming for her third gold medal at the Games in Tokyo after finishing top of the podium in the mixed team event and the women's team event.

The 27-year-old Indian opened the first set with a 7 and followed with two 10s, but the Korean An San had a brilliant start aiming at three 10s for a perfect set, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.

San carried on the momentum in to the second set shooting 9-10-7, while Deepika hit two 7s and a 10 to drop the set, going 0-4 down in the match.

Needing a win in the third set, Deepika could only manage a 7-8-9 for a total of 24, while South Korean continued to show her dominance with 8-9-9 for total of 26 to win the match in less than six minutes.

Earlier on Friday, Deepika had shot a 10 to seal a 6-5 shoot-off victory over Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Ksenia Perova in the 1/8 Eliminator, while the Korean An San defeated Japan's Ren Hayakawa to reach the quarter-final.

Deepika, who finished the ranking round at 9th, defeated Bhutan's Karma and USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in the 1/32 and 1/16 Eliminators.

After Deepika's result, her husband Atanu Das, who stunned two-time Olympian in 1/16 Eliminator, remains the lone archer for India in the Tokyo Olympics with his men's individual 1/8 Eliminator scheduled for Saturday (July 31).

Earlier in the Tokyo Olympics, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav exited the men's individual events in the 1/16 Eliminators, while Deepika and Jadhav lost in the mixed team quarter-final.