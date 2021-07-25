Tokyo 2020: Arjun and Arvind finish third in lightweight double sculls repechage, qualify for semifinals

The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.

Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.

Earlier, the Indian duo qualified for the repechage round after finishing fifth in the men's lightweight double sculls heat on Saturday (July 24).

Competing in heat 2, the Indian pair finished with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field, failing to qualify for the semifinals.

The semifinals will be on July 27.