Tokyo 2020: Arjun and Arvind finish third in lightweight double sculls repechage, qualify for semifinals

Tokyo, July 25: Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the semifinals of the men's lightweight double sculls repechage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Sunday (July 25).
The Indian duo clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place at the Sea Forest Waterway.
Poland's Jerzy Kowalski and Artur Mikolajczewski finished at the top with a timing of 6:43.44, followed by Spain's Caetano Horta Pombo and Manel Balastegui, who clocked 6:45.71 in the repechage 2.
Earlier, the Indian duo qualified for the repechage round after finishing fifth in the men's lightweight double sculls heat on Saturday (July 24).
Competing in heat 2, the Indian pair finished with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field, failing to qualify for the semifinals.
The semifinals will be on July 27.
India finishes 3rd in Repechage event at #Tokyo2020 with the timing of 6:51.36 and have qualified for Semifinal A/B. Let's keep supporting our athletes with #Cheer4India@PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @NisithPramanik@WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/TST5WclFMr— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 25, 2021
