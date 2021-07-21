Tokyo 2020: Australian Equestrian Kermond provisionally banned from Games

Sydney, July 21: Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday (July 21) it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine.
The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.
It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analysed.
The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.
The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team.
