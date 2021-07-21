English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo 2020: Australian Equestrian Kermond provisionally banned from Games

By Pti
Image for representation purpose only
Image for representation purpose only

Sydney, July 21: Equestrian Australia said on Wednesday (July 21) it had provisionally suspended a member of the Olympic show jumping team over a positive test for cocaine.

The governing body said Jamie Kermond returned a positive A-sample for a metabolite of cocaine following a test conducted by Sport Integrity Australia on June 26.

It said Kermond was banned from competing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics but had the right to have his B-sample analysed.

Tokyo 2020: Athletics Integrity Unit outlines testing measures

The 36-year-old Kermond was expected to make his Olympic debut at Tokyo.

The Australian Olympic Committee said in a statement that it was aware of Kermond's provisional suspension and that its selection committee would meet to consider his status on the team.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 10:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments