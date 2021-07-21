Tokyo 2020: Blake leads a star cast of panelists on Sony Sports channels

Sony Sports Network, who have grabbed the exclusive rights to broadcast Tokyo 2020 in India has lined up an array of stars for live shows and studio discussions.

The comprehensive coverage for the global event will be broadcast LIVE in four languages -- SONY TEN 2 and SONY SIX channels in English, SONY TEN 3 channels in Hindi and in Tamil and Telugu on the newly launched SONY TEN 4 channels -- as well as livestreamed on its on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.

The panel sharing insights real-time on the LIVE studio show will feature Olympians and legendary Indian athletes like Vijender Singh, Gagan Narang, Karnam Malleswari, Anjali Bhagwat, Anju Bobby George, Sakshi Malik, Viren Rasquinha, Somdev Devvarman, Trupti Murgunde, Rahul Banerjee, Kripa Shankar and Satish Shivalingam.

Also featuring as a marquee expert will be the world-renowned sprinter and four-time Olympic medalist, Blake, considered to be the second fastest man after Usain Bolt.

Popularly known as The Beast, Blake is the second-fastest man of all time. The Jamaican won silver medals in the Men's 100M and 200M races at London 2012.

He had also teamed up with the legendary Bolt, who is his training parner to win the 4x100M relay gold medals at both London 2012 and Rio 2016 for Jamaica.

An ardent fan of cricket, Blake raced to gold in the Men's 100M race at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu, South Korea, as the youngest 100M world champion ever.

SPORTS EXTRAAA will be hosted by Sony Sports' multi-sport specialists Arpit Sharma, Ridhima Pathak and Raman Bhanot as well as feature sports journalists Ayaz Memon and Gaurav Kalra.

SPORTS EXTRAAA will also invite Parth Jindal, Mustafa Ghouse, Manisha Malhotra, Rushdee Warley and other well-known guests from the sports fraternity to talk about different aspects of high-performance sports like athletic performance management, handling pressure, and share their insights on the performance of athletes in Tokyo.

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 23 to August 8 without fans this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.