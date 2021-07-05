Tokyo 2020: Flashback; When Alberto Juantorena did a unique double at 1976 Montreal Olympics

The documentary portrays the start of his journey to a historic 400/800M double champion at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games, to his lifelong service to the sport he loves.

Five years in the making, the feature length film was done with the aid of WA Heritage as well as the International Olympic Committee and Dentsu and who provided the archive footage.

It was produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Mark Craig, with executive producers Keith Haviland, Dan Gordon, and Salma Abdalla.

"If ever we need proof that sport doesn't just mirror social and political trends but shapes them, Running for the Revolution is it," said WA President Sebastian Coe said.

The film will be available on iTunes and Amazon on August 2 and 3 in the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Europe and Latin America, as well as in most Asian and African countries.

It may be recalled that at Montreal Summer Games in 1976, Juantorena became the first man to win both the 400 and 800M titles at the same Olympics.

No man has been able to summon the necessary mix of speed and stamina to duplicate the feat at any Olympic Games or major championships since.

In both races, the powerful Cuban beat US favourites to the line - Fred Newhouse in the 400M and Rick Wolhuter in the 800M - breaking the world record in the latter in what was just his first season of running the event.

His 1:43.50 performance in the 800M clipped two tenths of a second from the previous world record, while his 44.26 dash in the 400M was the fastest time ever at sea level.

Back in Havana, the magnitude of the David vs Goliath symbolism of his double triumph cannot be overstated. The victories, which he dedicated to the Cuban Revolution, elevated him to iconic status on the Caribbean island nation where he is known to this day as its greatest Olympic champion.

Upon return, he was the first to descend from the plane and was greeted with open arms by Fidel Castro. "That was the best, best, moment of my life," Juantorena said.

"I felt proud, very proud."

And he carries that pride for his country to this day! Bravo champion!!