Tokyo 2020: Gymnast Pranati Nayak fails to qualify for All-Around Final

Pranati finished 12th in subdivision 1 after recording a total score of 42.565 over the four categories in Women's Artistic Gymnastics. Italian Alice D'amato topped the qualification with a total score of 54.199, while home favorite Mai Murakami came second.

The 26-year-old registered a score of 10.633 in the Floor exercise and completed a perfect vault for a score of 13.466. She then registered a score of 9.033 and 9.433 in the Uneven Bars and Balance Beam categories respectively.

Women's Subdivision 1 Results



Earlier on day two of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Indian contingent performed underwhelmingly as both star shooters Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing 12th and 13th respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Qualification

Meanwhile women's doubles pair Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina also crashed out of the games after suffering 6-0, 6-7, 8-10 defeat to Ukrainian twins Liudmyla and Nadiia Kichenok.

However, there was some good news in the form of shuttler PV Sindhu, who opened her Olympics campaign with an easy victory over Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova. Rowing duo Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat reached the semifinals of men's lightweight double sculls event.