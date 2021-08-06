Tokyo Olympics: Hat-trick for Thompson-Herah, Jacobs doubles up and Miller-Uibo defends 400m title

Bengaluru, August 6: Elaine Thompson-Herah made it a hat-trick of Tokyo 2020 gold medals, Marcell Jacobs celebrated a famous double and Shaunae Miller-Uibo defended an Olympic title she won in Rio five years ago.
After Jamaica had celebrated glory in the women's 4x100M relay for Thompson-Herah's third top-podium finish, Jacobs – a shock winner of the men's 100M title – was part of the Italian team who won the men's race.
Elsewhere, Faith Kipyegon romped to 1,500M glory to end Sifan Hassan's chances of an unprecedented Games treble.
Here's a round-up from the penultimate night of athletics inside the Olympic Stadium.
THOMPSON-HERAH AND JACOBS CELEBRATING AGAIN
Thompson-Herah's dream Olympics continued with a third gold medal of Tokyo 2020 in the 4x100M.
Having already taken out the 100 and 200M in the individual races, Thompson-Herah combined with the legendary Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams and Shericka Jackson to take the gold in a blistering 41.02 - the second-fastest time ever run.
Tokyo 2020: Elaine Thompson-Herah completes sprint 'double-double'
The United States took the silver ahead of Great Britain in third.
August 6, 2021
It was a far closer fight in the men's race, with Great Britain in pole position coming to the last changeover only for Filippo Tortu to run a blinding last leg that led Italy to victory by just 0.01s.
Andre De Grasse – the 200M champion at Tokyo 2020 – was part of a Canadian team who earned bronze.
MILLER-UIBO DEFENDS IN DOMINANT FASHION
The 400M has proven a happy event for the Bahamas over the past two nights, with Miller-Uibo defending her title from Rio just a day after compatriot Steven Gardiner won the men's race.
Miller-Uibo was dominant, powering out of the final bend and storming to the line in an area-record time of 48.36s.
Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic set a national record 49.20 to take silver ahead of American legend Allyson Felix – who now has 10 Olympic medals.
Liu Shiying of China was the victor in the women's javelin thanks to a throw of 66.34m – a good time to launch a season's best distance. Poland's Maria Andrejczyk was heavily fancied for gold but had to settle for silver ahead of Kelsey-Lee Barber from Australia.
HASSAN'S HISTORY HOPES ENDED BY BRILLIANT KIPYEGON
Hassan was aiming to become the first athlete to win a 1,500M, 5,000M and 10,000M treble at a single Games and had already won gold in the second of those distances.
But it was not to be in the 1,500 with the Dutchwoman settling for bronze in a race won emphatically by Kenya's Kipyegon in an Olympic-record time of 3:53.11.
The two were the pacesetters for the majority of the race but Kipyegon made a break on the back straight, while Hassan was ultimately overtaken by Great Britain's Laura Muir and finished third.
The men's 5,000M was won in convincing fashion by world-record holder Joshua Cheptegei in 12:58.15.
Italy doubled up in the 20km walk race, with Antonella Palmisano celebrating her birthday with gold a day after Massimo Stano took out the men's event over the same distance.
Dawid Tomala of Poland was a surprise winner of the men's 50km, a distance he was walking competitively for only the third time.
(With OPTA inputs)
