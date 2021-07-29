Tokyo 2020: Indian rowers Arjun and Arvind finish fifth in lightweight Men's Double Sculls Final B

The Indian duo completed the race with a timing of 6:29.66 in the Final B Sea Forest Waterway, where Spain topped the final by 6:15.45 while Poland came second with 6:16.01.

The duo from Norway 'did not start' the race in the six-team field. And the Indian pair maintained their position throughout the race to finish fifth.

On Wednesday (July 28), the Indian team qualified for the Final B in lightweight Men's Double Sculls after finishing sixth with a timing of 6:24.41 in the semifinal A/B 2.

The duo had finished fifth, with a timing of 6:40.33 in the six-team field in their heats on Saturday (July 24) to advance to the repechage, in which they clocked 6:51.36 to finish in the third place on Sunday (July 25) to qualify for the semifinals.