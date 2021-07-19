English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tokyo 2020: Indian rowers, sailor Vishnu train in Olympic Village

By Pti
Indian rowing team practice at Olympic village, ahead of Tokyo 2020
Indian rowing team practice at Olympic village, ahead of Tokyo 2020

Tokyo, July 19: Under the supervision of chief national coach Ismail Baig, the Indian rowers underwent their first training session ahead of the upcoming Olympics at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay on Sunday (July 18).

The country's sailor, Vishnu Saravanan, also trained on Sunday with some of the world's best in his sport. Saravanan will be representing India in men's laser class and had reached here with his three teammates - Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy, and Varun Thakker (45er) two days ago.

"Take a look at the beautiful moments from the Indian Sailor #VishnuSaravanan training session in #Tokyo2020. Vishnu is training with the world's top Sailors and is optimistic about the outcome," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted while sharing a few snapshots of the sailors.

In rowing Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will compete in men's lightweight double scull, arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday (July 17) morning and set up their boat.

On Sunday (July 18), they had two practice sessions as they tried to get a feel of the place, having played the Olympic Qualifiers here a few months ago.

The men's lightweight double scull team is the lone entrant for India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Another Indian had fulfilled the requirements in single scull too but did not make it to the Games as per the new rules that allow only one quota per country.

Comments

MORE TOKYO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 10:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments