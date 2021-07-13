Tokyo 2020: PM Narendra Modi interacts with Olympic-bound Indian athletes, motivates them ahead of mega event

While several Tokyo-bound athletes are abroad fine-tuning their preparations for the mega event before leaving for the Japanese capital, there are some who will start leaving for the island nation in a couple of days' time.

Before the Prime Minister's interaction, sports minister Anurag Thakur said, "I want to thank every official present here including coaching staff & support staff for doing hard work with our athletes. Sports Ministry hasn't left any stone unturned to support athletes. From TOPS to various other programs, we've supported our athletes."

Olympics Village opens as countdown to Tokyo 2020 continues despite state of emergency

The newly-appointed sports minister, who was also joined by his predecessor Kiren Rijiju, informed India will be sending a strong contingent of 126 athletes from 22 states and they will be participating in 18 sports disciplines in Olympics.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's virtual interaction with the athletes:

Elavenil Valivaran (shooter):

PM Modi congratulated young female shooter Elavenil Valivaran, who is tipped as a medal prospect in the upcoming multi-nation event, asked why she picked up shooting for she had been playing other sports as well at the school level.

Elavenil while responding to the PM said, "I had tried several sports before I began shooting, but when I started shooting, I got a different kind of excitement from the sport. I would like to thank Gujarat University and my college because they have supported me a lot, given me a lot of help."

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi narrates extraordinary stories of Tokyo-bound Indian athletes in his monthly radio show

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin thrower):

PM interacted with javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra - who is employed with the Indian Army - and advised him not to worry about the pressure of expectations and just give his best.

"I have always admired the Indian Army. After playing for five-six years, I was invited to join the Army. Since then they have provided me with whatever I have needed," Neeraj told PM Modi.

Deepika Kumari (Archer):

While interacting with ace archer Deepika Kumari, the PM said, "In the previous 'Mann ki Baat', I had spoken about you and other athletes. After your three Gold medals in Paris, the whole country is talking about you."

While responding to PM Modi on how she handles pressure and expectations Deepika said, "There are expectations, but the biggest expectations are from me."

India proud of its Olympians' contributions to sports: PM Modi

To archer Pravin Jadhav, the PM said, "You are a champion, but your parents are champions too."

Mary Kom (Boxer):

Mary Kom will be eyeing her second Olympic medal in Tokyo and PM Modi while talking to the legendary athlete said, "You are an athlete that the whole country takes inspiration from. Even among the Olympic contingent, there must be athletes who idolise you... You had said it is your dream to win Gold at the Olympics. It is not just yours, but the entire country's dream for you to win the Gold medal in Tokyo."

Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooter):

Saurabh Chaudhary is another shooter who is tipped as a medal prospect and while interacting with the PM, the teenager from Uttar Pradesh, narrated how his journey as a shooter began. "I started shooting in 2015 at an academy in a nearby village. My family also supported me," Saurabh Chaudhary said.

Sharath Kamal (table tennis):

While interacting with senior paddler Sharath Kamal - who will be making his fourth Olympic appearance - PM Modi said, "Apart from your own performances, I am sure your experience will benefit the whole team."

"This year's Olympics is happening in COVID times. So, apart from sports, we've to look at others things too. We've to maintain protocols and our focus should be on Games," Sharath told PM Modi.

Manika Batra (table tennis):

PM Modi also hailed young female paddler Manika Batra - who is the poster girl for table tennis in India - for helping out underprivileged kids.

"You are a champion at the international level and you help poor kids learn table tennis. But you will inspire more than just those kids," he told Manika Batra.

Sajan Prakash (swimmer):

India swimmer Sajan Prakash who will be making his Olympic debut in Tokyo also interacted with the Prime Minister and talking about his mother's contribution to his success, the Kerala swimmer said, "My mother is my everything. She was a sportsperson and she helped me overcome all struggles."

Manpreet Singh (hockey):

While interacting with India hockey captain Manpreet Singh - who will be the flagbearer for India in the Olympics opening ceremony along with Mary Kom - PM hoped his team will bring the glory of Indian hockey back.

"Speaking with you reminded me of Hockey greats like Major Dhyan Chand, KD Singh Babu," PM Modi said to Manpreet Singh. The PM also lauded the Indian hockey team's strong will and determination during their stay at SAI center in Bengaluru as well as their fight against COVID-19.

Sania Mirza (tennis):

While talking to senior tennis player Sania Mirza - who will be making her fifth Olympic appearance this time along with a relatively younger teammate Ankita Raina - PM Modi said, "You are a champion and a fighter. I am sure you will play very well at the Olympics." The Hyderabadi tennis star also narrated to the PM how the attitude towards sports in India changed after the 2010 CWG.

Dutee Chand (sprinter):

"I feel very proud and motivated to perform well at the Tokyo Olympics. I felt very happy to speak with PM Modi. I would request everyone to give us blessings so we can win medals in the Tokyo Olympics and make the country proud," said Dutee Chand after interaction with PM.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the interaction by PM Modi is an endeavour to motivate the athletes ahead of their participation at the Games which will begin on July 23. PM Modi had recently reviewed the preparations for the facilitation of the Indian contingent at Tokyo 2020. He had also discussed the journeys of some of the athletes on his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, besides urging the country to come forward and support them, the PMO stated.

The Olympics Village opened on Tuesday under a state of emergency just ahead of the start of the Olympics on July 23. Athletes will be tested daily in the village, after being tested at least twice before leaving home, and again upon arrival.

They will also be required to wear masks in the village - even if they are vaccinated - and be reminded constantly with signage about social distancing, washing hands, and ventilating room areas. About 11,000 athletes are expected for the Olympics and 4,400 for the Paralympics, which commences on August 24.