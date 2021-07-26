Tokyo 2020: Swimmer Sajan Prakash fails to qualify for men's 200m Butterfly semifinals

Sajan finished in the heats with timing of 1:57.22 seconds in Heat 2 of the event, but the Indian swimmer finished 24th overall and failed to make the cut as the top 16 qualified for the next round.

The 27-year-old will now switch focus to the men's 100m butterfly event as he will swim in the heats scheduled for Thusday (July 29).

On Sunday (July 25), two other swimmers also failed to progress as youngsters Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel failed to make the cut for the men's and women's 100m backstroke semifinals respectively.

Srihari recorded a time of 54.31 seconds in men's 100m backstroke Heat 3 and finished fifth in Heat 3 but finished 27th overall, while Maana recorded 1:05:20 seconds in the Heat 1 and finished 39th overall.