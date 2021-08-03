Tokyo 2020: Tajinderpal Singh Toor fails to qualify for men's shot put final

In his first attempt Tajinderpal Singh Toor started with a throw of 19.99m. After five shot putters made their first attempts, Toor's distance of 19.99 kept him on top in Group A.

Thereon, Darlan Romani led the standings with a throw of 21.00m in his first attempt. Serbia's Armin Sinancevic was placed second with an attempt of 20.50. Toor was placed 3rd after ten shot putters complete their first attempts. After USA's Joe Kovacs achieved a distance of 20.81m, Tajinderpal slipped down to fourth spot.

After the first attempts were completed by sixteen shot putters, Toor was placed at sixth with a throw of 19.99m. Brazil's Darlam Romani led the standings with a throw of 21.00m.

In his second attempt, Tajinder registered a foul throw. Pal's second shot fell way short of his first attempt, but the throw didn't count as the red flag was raised as the Indian shot putter had stepped out of the circle. Pal had one last throw left to improve his distance.

Tajinderpal was ranked 12 after his foul second attempt. After all sixteen shot putters completed their second attempts, Brazil's Darlan Romani was the only player to confirm qualification.

Pal's third attempt was also a foul throw and he remained 12th in the rankings with a best throw of 19.99. After registering two failed attempts, Tajinderpal's Tokyo campaign came to an end as he dropped down to 13th in the men's shot put qualification Group A and failed to qualify for the men's shot putt final.