Tokyo 2020: Warholm relives the moment of glory

Just 46.70sec after the gun went at the iconic Bislett Stadion in the Oslo Diamond League, the two-time world champion had produced quite the moment to savour.

The home crowd of 5000 went wild as the Norwegian star broke the world 400M hurdles record, taking 0.08 off the mark set by Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, three-and-a-half years before Warholm was even born.

Karsten Warholm sets new world record in 400M hurdles with 46.70 seconds

As fans cheered their congratulations, Young too joined in on the action and spoke with his world record successor a short while after the all-time list had been rewritten.

"He was happy for me, and I think he knew that it was time," Warholm told the World Athletics website, with the magnitude of his performance beginning to sink in.

"But what can you say? It's a record that is older than me. I don't think this record will stand as long as his record, but it's just amazing."

"I think the things that motivate you can also create some fear. And I refuse to make my living and what I am working and striving towards become my fear."



How no fear and having fun helped @kwarholm to his 400m hurdles world record in Oslo.

Young's record had been under threat for a while and when the USA's world silver medallist Benjamin ran 46.83 in the Eugene Diamind League it appeared to be a matter of who would break it first.

But there was no pressure felt by Warholm as he prepared for his 400M hurdles season debut. Sitting with his coach Leif Olav Alnes the day before the Bislett Games, Warholm seemed relaxed and ready.

"We could be sitting here being all serious and just scared of tomorrow but instead we're trying to have fun," the 25-year-old said.

"We're just going out there and having fun, and of course trying to be at our best level, but we shouldn't let the pressure get in our way.

"That's something that Leif has taught me, that you should never let the pressure get in the way for you to be the best version of yourself."