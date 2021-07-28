Tokyo 2020: World number 1 Deepika Kumari moves into Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminator

Deepika defeated the American teenager Mucino-Fernadez 6-4 in the 1/16 Eliminator Round at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo.

The Indian archer lost the first set after an effort of 7-9-9 for a total of 25, while the 18-year-old American shot 9-10-7 for a total of 26 and edged the set.

In the second set, Deepika bounced back with an effort of 8-10-10 for a total of 28 to level the match at 2-2 against Mucino-Fernadez, who shot 9-7-9 for a total of 25.

The third set as well was taken by the Indian, who hit 10-9-8 for a total of 27 as opposed to the American's effort of 25 that included a 8-10-7.

But the teenager fought back in the fourth set to level the match at 4-4 with three attempts of 9-8-8 for a total of 25, while Deepika hit a 6 in a set that included a couple of 9s.

However, the World number 1 proved held her nerve and edged the fifth and final set with 9-9-8 for a total of 26, while Mucino-Fernadez could only manage a 8-8-9 for a total of 25 to lose the match 4-6.

Earlier in the day, the 27-year-old Indian eased past Bhutan's Bhu Karna 6-0 in the 1/32 eliminations round. The Indian archer shot 8,9 and 9 in Set 1 and her total score read 26 while Bhu Karma performed underwhelmingly and her score read 23. This allowed Deepika to take a 2-0 lead.

In Set 2 as well Deepika took a commanding lead in the match by shooting a 8-9-9 for a total of 26. In the third set, the Indian took a comfortable 6-0 lead and ended up sealing the match.

While Deepika's husband Atanu Das will take part in the men's individual event on Thursday (July 29), his men's team partners Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav, who crossed the first hurdle in 1/32 Eliminators, crashed out in the 1/16 Eliminator round.