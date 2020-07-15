English
Tokyo Olympics could be postponed further

By
Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics will have to be postponed again

Bengaluru, July 15: The Tokyo Olympics rescheduled for July 2021, could be postponed further if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic mutates into a stronger pathogen, according to prominent Japanese government adviser Kiyoshi Kurokawa.

A physician who served as a science adviser to the Japanese cabinet from 2006-2008, Kurokawa also headed an independent probe into the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Currently, he is advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the virus is mutating all the time ... it may be a much stronger virus that triggers a second wave," Kurokawa was quoted as saying by Reuters international news agency.

"The Olympics may be postponed again, but I can't predict."

A recent telephone survey carried out by two Japanese media publications revealed that just over half of Tokyo's residents do not think the postponed 2020 Olympics should be held next year.

Tokyo residents want Olympics to be postponed again

The survey results back either a further delay or outright cancellation because of fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Kurokawa said recent spike in cases in Tokyo is due to a failure to stick to guidelines to prevent contagion

"I think it's small incidents happening in Tokyo ... new cases are because people are not abiding by recommendations," said Kurokawa.

"But if there're some mutations, that's a completely different story. That could happen anywhere in the world."

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said the Olympics, originally scheduled to start this month but put off to 2021 because of the pandemic, must go ahead next year as a symbol of world unity in overcoming coronavirus.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed in March as the coronavirus spread across the globe, causing the worst disruption to the Olympics since two editions were cancelled during World War II.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olmpics put off

The Games are now scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021, although they will still be known as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Officials from Japan and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have warned it will not be possible to postpone again, and even the year-long delay has created significant financial and logistical headaches.

Tokyo Olymipcs could be simplified

Kurokawa was appointed last month to head a new panel to examine how to use artificial intelligence to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

(With inputs from Agencies)



Tokyo Olympics will be postponed again
Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
