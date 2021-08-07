Tokyo Olympics: Didn't know it would be gold, feels unbelievable: Neeraj Chopra

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins first-ever athletics gold for India in Olympics

Chopra, who put up a stupendous performance in the men's javelin throw final said, "It feels unbelievable!"

Despite topping the qualifications three days ago, the star Indian javelin thrower claimed to be unsure of a top podium finish. Chopra, who topped qualification, produced a better show in the finals with a best throw of 87.58M.

Chopra's gold medal came 13 years after Abhinav Bindra clinched India's first individual medal at the Olympics. The 23-year-old Chopra became only the second Indian to win individual gold in the Olympics and also the first track-and-field medal for the country.

Tokyo Olympics: Welcome to the club! Bindra, India's first individual gold medallist writes to Neeraj Chopra

"It feels unbelievable. It is the first time India has won a gold in athletics, so I feel very good. We have just one gold here in other sports," the 23-year-old was quoted as saying by PTI after winning the historic gold.

"This is our first Olympic medal for a very long time, and in athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country."

Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins Gold medal in Javelin Throw - full list of his achievements

With German great Johannes Vetter in the fray, Chopra said he didn't expect to win gold. "In the qualification round I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final. (But) I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy," said the gold-medallist.

GOLDEN DELIGHT: India hails Neeraj Chopra for historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

With star javeline thrower Chopra bringing down the curtains on India's Tokyo Olympics campaign with a gold medal, the country registered its best-ever show at the Olympics. India returned home with seven medals, including one gold, two silver medals and four bronze medals.