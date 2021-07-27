Tokyo Olympics: Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles pulls out due to 'medical issue' during final

Biles - the four-time Olympic champion - managed just one event before being pulled from the rest of the women's team final in the artistic gymnastics with what was described as a "medical issue".

Just moments after marching out on the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Biles had a scary warm-up vault. After blocking off the vaulting table, the 24-year-old appeared to get lost in the air, opening out after doing just one-and-a-half of her planned two-and-a-half twists. The same error occurred in competition, as Biles, the reigning Olympic champion on the event, scored just 13.733.

After vault, Biles sat on the sideline talking with coach Cecile Landi and the USA Gymnastics athletic trainer. Their discussion ended with Biles and the trainer leaving the field of play together.

By the time they returned, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee were already in their one-touch warm-up, signalling it was unlikely Biles would participate.

Minutes later USA Gymnastics confirmed the withdraw and official event start lists were updated to reflect the change.

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions," read a statement from the governing body.

With Biles out, the US will shift its beam line up to include Chiles, who fell twice in Sunday's (25 July) qualifying round. Lee will now perform on the floor exercise.

Uncertainty is now sure to surround Biles' fate for the rest of these Games with any further absence representing a huge blow, given her status as one of the marquee athletes for an Olympics delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC reported during the broadcast that Biles' withdrawal was not related to injury and was down to a "mental issue she is having", according to comments from a Team USA coach.

The 24-year-old gymnast had revealed on Instagram how she felt the "weight of the world" was on her shoulders after helping Team USA qualify for the final in Tokyo.

"It wasn't an easy day or my best but I got through it," Biles wrote.

"I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me, but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha!

"The Olympics is no joke. BUT I'm happy my family was able to be with me virtually. They mean the world to me."

