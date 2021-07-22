Tokyo Olympics: India schedule Day 1: Archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das in action; where to watch, time in IST

India will feature on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics competition through their archers - world number 1 Deepika Kumari and her husband Atanu Das. This time the Indian archers carry hopes of being standing on the podium, if not on the winners' slot. Here's a guide to India's Day 1 schedule.

Deepika is gearing up for her third straight Olympics, has never lived up to the expectation, making early exits in her previous appearances in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

"I want to prove to myself that I can win," Deepika told World Archery ahead of the Games. "So it's very important for me, my entire archery team and my country. It's very important because Indian archery does not have an Olympic medal so I want to win."

The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist had become world No 1 ahead of her maiden Olympic appearance in London but only to make a first round exit.

"At my first Olympics, I was ranked world number one, though I was not aware of it much. It was kind of a fantasy for me being the first Olympics," she said.

Back as world No 1 after winning successive World Cup gold medals this year, Deepika said: "A lot has changed since then... I've worked really hard mentally which is giving me a lot of positive results. I was left very much behind at the last two Olympics, so I'm working on that and building my confidence with it. I'm continuously trying to better my performance."

India's schedule on July 23 (Friday)

Deepika Kumari - Archery

Event: Women's individual ranking round

Time: 5:30 AM to 7:30 AM

Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo, Japan

Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai - Archery

Event: Men's individual ranking round

Time: 09:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Venue: Yumenoshima Park, Tokyo, Japan

Where to watch

TV Channels: DD Sports, Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

