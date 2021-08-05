Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 6: Women’s hockey eye bronze as Bajrang Punia starts campaign

The men's hockey team won their first medal in 41 years after a comeback win to beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match, while Ravi Dahiya went down fighting in the gold medal bout against Russian Olympic Committee's Zavur Uguev via points.

Now, the Indian hockey eves will look to repeat what the men's team have achieved and add another medal to India's Tokyo Olympics tally, while wrestler Bajrang Punia will also look to mirror or even better Ravi Dahiya's feat and assure a medal when he is in action.

Also in action on Friday (August 6) from the Indian contingent will be wrestler Seema Bisla and, race walkers Gurpreet Singh, Bhawna Jat and Priyanka Goswami alongside the men's 4x400m relay team. Meanwhile, golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar are set to continue their action in women's individual stroke play event.

Here mykhel compiles the Indian Tokyo Olympics schedule for Friday (August 6) with timings in IST:

Athletics Men's 50 km walk final - Gurpreet Singh - 2:00 AM Despite winning the 8th National Racewalk Championships in Ranchi on February 14 and completing the 50KM race in 3:59:42, it was the rankings that helped Gurpreet, who is raked 60th secure his berth at the Tokyo Olympics Racewalk 50KM event. Women's 20km walk final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami - 1:00 PM Bhawna Jat qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 20km race walk event after pulling off a shock win with a national record time at the 2020 National Championships in Ranchi. She clocked 1 hour 29 minutes and 54 seconds, well inside the Olympic qualification time of 1:31:00, to win the gold. Priyanka Goswami, meawhile, narrowly missed the Olympic cut with a timing of 1:31.36s to win the silver in the 17-athlete field. However, she secured a berth in the Olympics via the Open Indian Championship, in Ranchi held in February 2021, when she set a new Indian record of 1:28.45sec in the 20 km race-walking. Men's 4x400m relay - Heat 2 - 5:07 PM Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom and Naganathan Pandi have been named for the men's 4x400m relay team. The quartet sealed India's place in 4x400m men's relay event at Tokyo 2020 with a quality run at the Inter State meet. Golf - Women's individual R3 – starts at 4:00 AM Aditi Ashok, who built on her strong start and carded a flawless five-under 66 in the second round to put herself in contention of a historic Olympic medal, will continue the women's individual event with round 3 on Friday (August 6). She will tee off at 5:48 AM. Diksha Dagar, playing her maiden Olympics, returned a 72 to share 53rd place on six-over 148. She will tee off at 5:29 AM. Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal – Great Britain vs India - 7:00 AM Rani Rampal-led women's squad, who created history by reaching the country's first ever quarter-final and the final will look to do an encore when they take on Great Britian in the bronze medal play-off. Wrestling Men's freestyle 65kg - Bajrang Punia 1/8 Final - vs Ernazar Akmataliev (Kyrgyzstan) - 8:49 AM If Qualified 1/4 Final - vs winner of Morteza Ghiasi (Iran) vs Haithem Dakhlaoui (Tunisia) - 9:17 AM Semi-Finals - TBD - 2:52 PM Women's freestyle 50kg - Seema Bisla 1/8 Final vs Sarra Hamdi (Tunisia) - 8:07 AM If Qualified 1/4 Final vs winner of Mariya Stadnik (Azerbaijan) vs Stalvira Orshush (ROC) - 8:56 AM Semi-Finals - TBD - 3:13 PM