Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur's father was busy working at fields when the discus thrower was competing

Karu finished second place with an impressive performance on Saturday (July 31) in the qualifiers gave a piece of positive news from Tokyo to the country early in the morning.

The 25-year-old Kaur, competing in qualification B, sent the discus to a distance of 64m in her third and final attempt to be one of the only two automatic qualifiers for the final round. The final will be held on August 2.

Kamalpreet Kaur: All about discus throw finalist from India; Date, IST Time, TV, Live stream schedule of final

His father was quoted by media persons that since his daughter's qualifiers weren't being broadcast on Sony Sports Network, he left to work on his field and learnt about Kamalpreet's achievements later.

Later in the day, her father told media persons that Kamalpreet said she would give her best to win a medal in Tokyo. Kaur's family at Kabarwala village in Punjab's Muktsar district is busy receiving guests at home and getting congratulatory messages ever since she qualified for the discus throw finals in Tokyo Olympics.

"I talked to her today and she was very happy. She told me that she will give her best shot in the final," Kaur's father Kuldeep Singh told PTI. "She is always focused on her game and made her dream of participating in the Olympics come true through her sheer hard work," said the elated father.

Tokyo 2020: India's Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus throw final

Kaur, who is employed with the Railways, has been in impressive form this year. She threw 65.06m during the Federation Cup in March to break the national record and become the first Indian woman to breach the 65m mark.

Then in June, she bettered her own national record with a throw of 66.59m during the Indian Grand Prix-4 to be at world number six. Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi congratulated Kaur for making it to the finals.

"Congratulations on making it to the finals #KamalpreetKaur #TokyoOlympics2020 We r already so proud. Keep up with the momentum. I'm confident of u putting up a commendable effort in securing a medal at #OlympicGames #Punjab #India is rooting for u!," said Sodhi in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal talked to Kaur through a video call and gave his best wishes. Sukhbir said he and his father and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal were thrilled to see her qualifying round performance.

"Badal saab & I were thrilled to watch Kamalpreet Kaur qualifying for finals of Discus Throw early this morning with a 64.00 throw at #TokyoOlympics. Congratulations & best wishes from all of us in Punjab," said Sukhbir in a tweet. Union Minister Som Parkash also congratulated Kaur for qualifying for the finals.

(With PTI inputs)