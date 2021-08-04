Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain: 'I am feeling bad about settling for bronze'

Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey defeated Borgohain on Wednesday (August 4) by a unanimous decision of 5-0. All five judges gave decisions in the favour of Turkish pugilist as she stamped her dominance.

"Definitely not feeling good, as I have lost the match. Every time I have to settle for bronze so I am feeling bad about it," Lovlina told reporters after her bout.

"A medal is a medal even if it is from Olympics or inter-district. I had prepared for gold and I was 100% sure that I will take the gold, this time around."

Talking about the bout, the 23-year-old stated that, "She (Busenaz Surmeneli) was very strong. I knew she will come forward and I thought if I backed down then she will punch me harder. So that's why I thought of coming on my front foot but I failed to successfully deploy my strategy. I thought of returning the punches against her that I received but I failed."

"Since I have started boxing I always dreamt of playing in the Olympics and winning the gold here. I use to do every work and training session thinking about the Olympics. Am feeling good currently that a medal came in the Olympics but my expectations were not met.

"I learned many things, earlier I didn't have self-belief and confidence but now I don't face anything like that," she said after her bout against the Turkish girl.

The top-seed from Turkey will now face either USA's Oshae Jones or China's Hong Gu in the final. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the boxing fraternity congratulated Lovlina for bagging a bronze in her maiden appearance in an Olympics.