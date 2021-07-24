Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, President Kovind hail Chanu's silver medal win

Hailing Chanu's historic feat at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi took to social media and said that India's he couldn't have asked for a happier start to the sporting extravaganza.

Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifting: India's first medal in Tokyo as Mirabai Chanu clinches silver

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.

Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to social media to congratulate the silver-medallist. "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting," Kovind tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021

Who is Mirabai Chanu? Know The Success Story, Age, State, World Rankings, Records, Stats and More

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(With inputs from PTI)