Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi, President Kovind hail Chanu's silver medal win

By

Bengaluru, July 24: Mirabai Chanu opened India's medal tally with a stellar silver-winning performace on the second day of the Tokyo Olympics. Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in the Olympics.

Hailing Chanu's historic feat at the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Ministers Narendra Modi took to social media and said that India's he couldn't have asked for a happier start to the sporting extravaganza.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to social media to congratulate the silver-medallist. "Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting," Kovind tweeted.

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

(With inputs from PTI)

Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 14:00 [IST]
