Tokyo Paralympics 2020 LIVE Updates, Day 13: Suhas wins silver as India eye two more medals on closing day

On Day 12 of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics, India enjoyed another fruitful day as the Indian athletes added four medals to take their medal tally to an all-time high of 17 medals.

On Sunday (September 5) - day 13, India aimed for a medal rush when shooters and shuttlers were in action during the Games closing day as Avani Lekhara and Pramod Bhagat were in contention for their third and second medals respectively.

In badminton gold medal match, Suhas Yathiraj settled for silver in the men's singles SL4 event after 21-15, 17-21, 15-21 loss to top seeded Frenchman Lucas Mazur.

However, the day got off to a disappointing start with all three shooters failing to qualify for the final in R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event.

Sidhartha Babu finished just a position below qualification - 9th with a total score of 617.2, while Avani Lekhara and Deepak Saini finished 28th and 46th with total scores of 612 and 602.2 respectively.

In badminton, Tarun Dhillon lost in straight games 17-21, 11-21 to Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan in men's singles SL4 bronze medal match.

