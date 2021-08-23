Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Opening Ceremony: When & Where To Watch, TV Timings, Live Streaming Information

The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo will witness approximately 4,400 para-athletes participate across 540 events in 22 sports in the 16th Summer Paralympic Games.

The stage is set for the showpiece event, as the Paralympians give their all to make the country proud. The 15-day global sporting spectacle will begin with a glittering opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium in the Japanese capital city.

Paralympic Games: India's water sports athletes confident of best-ever show in Tokyo

Timing:

The Opening Ceremony will be aired LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 04:15 pm IST onwards.

Where to watch:

The Eurosport channel can be streamed on the discovery+ app, eurosportplayer.com, and paralympic.org.

India's national broadcaster Doordarshan will telecast the Indian events at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The Opening Ceremony will also be aired on the channel and on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Indian contingent at Olympic Ceremony

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only six officials are allowed to take part in the opening ceremony along with five athletes. The 11-member Indian group will participate in the opening ceremony. High jumper and Rio Olympics gold medallist, Mariyappan Thangavelu, will be India's flag at the event.

The other athletes who will be part of the Indian contingent at the opening ceremony are discus thrower Vinod Kumar, javelin thrower Tek Chand and powerlifters Jaideep and Sakina Khatun. The Indian contingent will be the 17th to enter the Olympic Stadium after Iran.

The Paralympic Games will be declared open by Japan's emperor Naruhito at the Olympic ceremony.

No Spectators:

In the backdrop of surging COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other parts of Japan, the health and safety protocols have been strict. In view of the surging cases, fans have been banned from the Paralympics, just like the preceding Olympic Games. Although the organisers are still trying to allow children in some venues.